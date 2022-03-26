Illegal hirings under MGNREGA surfaces in Kerala villages

Misappropriation of funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) through illegal hiring of contractors for civil works has been detected in Kerala. In many village panchayats, contractors have been found to have hired interstate migrants for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) works instead of those enrolled under the scheme.

As per the norms, panchayat officials prepare estimates for the civil works, hire a vendor for the supply of construction materials and prepare a muster roll of the workers deployed — unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled. The vendors are then paid for the supplied materials and the workers given their wages depending on the number of days of work.

Officials said that what actually happens is that with officials and local panchayat members conspiring, contractors supply construction materials as well as execute the works by hiring migrant workers.

The illegality is allegedly covered up by transferring the wages to the accounts of the selected MGNREGS workers, from whom the money is then retrieved after the deduction of a commission.

Sources in the State Mission of the MGNREGS admitted illegal hirings are rampant in Kerala and added, “We have come across the trend and it is illegal. The delay in getting the funds for materials from the Centre is also another reason behind the illegal activity. When there is delay in getting funds for materials, local bodies are giving the civil works to the contractors, who can normally afford delay in payments. These contractors are also hiring migrant workers to execute the works.”

Kerala Social Audit Society Director N Ramakantan said they are in the process of giving feedback to the state government on the issue.

Officials said the siphoning off of funds via this route has gained momentum since the last fiscal after Kerala decided to focus on creating durable assets instead of farm-based manual works. The Centre had earlier allowed all states to use 40 per cent of their annual MGNREGS budget allocation on materials and skilled labour to encourage works for building of assets.

Till two years back, the state had spent only less than 15 per cent of the allocation for asset creation. However, in the current fiscal, the expenditure under materials would go up to 30 per cent, said officials, indicating how the system has opened a wide scope for misappropriation of funds.

In Kerala, a panchayat is allocated roughly Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore per year. Most of the panchayats in the state have recently undertaken construction of rural roads on a large scale.

Official sources said the contractors also use low quality materials to maximise profits. “There is no monitoring from the panchayat officials. We have come across instances of contractors making up to 30 per cent profit. The work envisaged in the estimate would be missing on the field in terms of both quality and quantity,” a source said.

The other avenue to make money is the gap in wages paid to the semi-skilled and skilled workers — which is Rs 690 and Rs 930, respectively. Contractors do not pass on the full money to the workers.

Field officials of the Social Audit Unit said no action has been taken so far to curb the illegal practices as the racket involves local politicians, contractors and MGNREGA officials at the panchayats.