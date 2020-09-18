Heavy rain expected in Kerala, orange alert sounded in 7 districts

The orange alert has been sounded in Kottayam and Idukki districts on September 19. (Express photo by Nandagopal Rajan)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Friday sounded orange-level rain alerts in seven districts of Kerala, predicting isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next few days in the backdrop of a likely formation of low-pressure area over northeast Bay of Bengal.

“Under the influence of likely formation of a low-pressure Area over Northeast Bay of Bengal and the consequent strengthening of lower-level winds along the West Coast including Kerala, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Kerala during 19th-21st September 2020,” the IMD said in a special bulletin released at 3:30 pm Friday.

The orange alert has been sounded in Kottayam and Idukki districts on September 19, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on September 20 and Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on September 21.

With strong winds ranging from 45-60 kmph speed expected in the sea between September 18-22, fishermen have been advised not to go out to the sea.

