Group of writers, cultural leaders from Kerala issue statement against Teesta Setalvad’s arrest

July 25, 2022 3:02:11 pm
A group of writers, film professionals and cultural leaders from Kerala has protested against the arrest of human rights activist Teesta Setalvad and former DGP R B Sreekumar after conspiracy charges were levelled against the two in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots cases following a Supreme Court order earlier this month which said that they wanted “to keep the pot boiling for ulterior design”.
In a statement, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, K Satchidanandan, M Mukundan, K Venu, Sara Joseph and others said the Centre had jailed Setalvad and Sreekumar under the guise of certain observations of the Supreme Court. Setalvad had been engaged in various activities aimed at ensuring peace and communal harmony in Gujarat, they said, adding that the Padma award recipient had been engaged in rehabilitating victims of the Gujarat riots and in fighting legal battles to ensure justice to them.
The statement said former DGP Sreekumar, who was familiar with the chronology of the riots, had been at the forefront of bringing out “several truths which the rulers wanted to cover up”.
The arrest of Setalvad and Sreekumar is part of an agenda to suppress dissenting voices and to overwhelm the civil rights of citizens, it added. “All those who believe in secular and democratic values should protest against the prevailing undeclaring emergency situation and flagrant autocratic system,” said the statement.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Alia Bhatt-Shefali Shah fight back against domestic violence
Latest News
World IVF Day 2022: Understanding how diabetes, obesity can lead to fertility complications
Ahead of Galaxy Watch 5 launch, Samsung is selling Watch 4 for just Rs 12,940 in India
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: tamp down on divisive image, focus on key seats
Bombay High Court bars action against Union minister Narayan Rane’s Juhu bungalow
CSA T20 League: Lance Klusener appointed as head coach of Durban franchise
Fake birth certificate case of son: SC dismisses plea of SP leader Azam Khan
Another Class 12 student found dead in Tamil Nadu school hostel, protests erupt in Tiruvallur
Jyothy Labs Q1 net up 18.7 pc to Rs 47.73 cr; sales up 13.7 pc
Sita Ramam trailer: Dulquer Salmaan promises his ‘last romantic movie’ will be ‘epic’
Explained Live: Why monkeypox is spreading, the nationalisation of banks, and why Myanmar executed 4 dissidents
Tejashwi Yadav pulls a jeep, plays cricket at home. Watch video
How ‘Stranger Things’ actor David Harbour underwent extreme ‘physical transformation’ for his role