Want governor to continue as chancellor: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said the state government does not want to take away the powers of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan as chancellor of universities.

The chief minister was reacting to Khan’s letter in which he expressed his desire to quit as chancellor. Khan had alleged that he was under pressure to do things in “total violation of rules and procedures”.

While addressing the media in Kannur, where he was attending the district conference of the CPI(M), Vijayan said, “The chancellor’s post is not one coveted by us. We want the governor to continue as the chancellor. We haven’t taken away his rights. I assure you that the government would not take away the legitimate powers of the governor as chancellor. I hope that the governor would not stick to his stand (stepping down as chancellor). Misconceptions can be sorted out through discussions.’’

The chief minister said an open confrontation with the governor is not the policy of his government, which wanted the governor to stay as chancellor.

However, Vijayan said the government is functioning as per the people’s mandate. Strengthening the higher education sector is the policy of the LDF, the chief minister said, adding that they had mentioned it in their election manifesto as well.

“There is a long way to go to strengthen the higher education sector. The governor is not someone who does not know that policy of the LDF.’’

Refuting the allegations of the governor that political interference was rampant in universities in Kerala, Vijayan said, “Neither this LDF government nor the past LDF regimes had tried to interfere in the functioning of the universities. The relationship between the government and the governor is very cordial. There was not even a word or deed hurting the governor from the government side.”

“The government, at any stage, has not forced the governor to commit something that is against his conscience. Communicating the government’s views with the governor is part of the routine process. It is up to the governor to take decisions on the communications from the government. He has the freedom for that. At the same time, the government does not want to dodge any decisions fearing criticism from some quarters,’’ the chief minister added.

With regard to the appointment of vice chancellors in universities, Vijayan said the governor has the freedom to register his opinion. “The campaign that the chief minister and other ministers are behind every decision is baseless. There have been concerted efforts to make the government take back its attempt to give a new perspective to the higher education sector. It is regrettable that the governor is giving statements, which would add fuel to such efforts. A person holding a constitutional post should not have taken an approach which would encourage the forces that do not want to see Kerala surging ahead,’’ he said.

The chief minister also refuted the allegations that political nominees are appointed as VCs in universities. “VCs are appointed as per UGC guidelines. After the governor wrote the letter on December 8, the government gave due consideration for the concerns aired by him and had communicated to him the government’s stand on the issues,’’ he said.

Regarding the controversial re-appointment of Kannur University VC Prof Gopinath Ravindran, in which the governor said he felt discomfort after issuing the order, Vijayan said it was not proper on the part of the governor to reject his own order. “The denunciation of his own decision at this stage may be due to political reasons,’’ Vijayan said.