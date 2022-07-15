scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 15, 2022

Full emergency declared at Cochin airport as Air Arabia flight with hydraulic failure lands

CIAL, in a communication sent to the media, said Air Arabia G9- 426 which was supposed to land at 19:13 hrs here reported a hydraulic failure following which a full emergency was declared at the airport.

By: PTI | Kochi |
July 15, 2022 11:01:59 pm
CIAL said two flights were diverted during the incident. (Representational/Twitter-@airarabiagroup)

A full emergency was declared at Kochi airport on Friday after an incident of hydraulic failure was reported from an inbound Air Arabia flight from Sharjah, the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) said. All passengers and crew were safe.

CIAL, in a communication sent to the media, said Air Arabia G9- 426 which was supposed to land at 19:13 hrs here reported a hydraulic failure following which a full emergency was declared at the airport.

“Aircraft landed safely at runway 09 at 19:29 hrs,” CIAL said, adding that only towing was required. The full emergency was withdrawn at 2022 hrs.

Meanwhile, CIAL MD, S Suhas, said a concerted effort and timely coordination helped CIAL to see through the airport emergency situation.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Investment Models’ or ‘Beti ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Investment Models’ or ‘Beti ...
Explained: Why has India’s Internet companies’ body dissolved...Premium
Explained: Why has India’s Internet companies’ body dissolved...
Momos, puchkas and Mamata’s special street and food recipePremium
Momos, puchkas and Mamata’s special street and food recipe
Author of book critical of RSS: ‘Most media houses busy praising govt…If ...Premium
Author of book critical of RSS: ‘Most media houses busy praising govt…If ...

“Though such a situation occurred after a long period, it was proved that the safety systems worked effectively. We could resume the operations in 45 minutes,” Suhas said.

CIAL said two flights were diverted during the incident.

“GO FIRST G8 336 was diverted to Kannur at 1940 hrs and Air Arabia 3L125 was diverted to Coimbatore at 1950 hrs,” airport authorities said.

More from Kerala

CIAL said that all, including 222 passengers and seven crew members, were safe. However, there was no immediate response from the airline.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 15: Latest News
Advertisement