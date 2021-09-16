Former Haritha leaders flay IUML leadership

The former leaders of the Indian Union Muslim League’s dissolved women students’ wing Wednesday came out strongly against the party, saying it is answerable for the sexual insult they faced from its male student members as well as the resulting trauma.

The former Haritha leaders also said they would continue to fight within the IUML as they felt political ideology was more important than individual leaders.

IUML had disbanded the state committee of Haritha last week after its leaders refused to withdraw a sexual harassment complaint filed with the state women’s commission against three MSF leaders, including its president P K Navas. The leadership of IUML, a Congress ally, first froze the committee before disbanding it.

Speaking to the media in Kozhikode, Haritha’s former state general secretary Najma Thabsheera said the women workers of MSF value their self-respect. “We were forced to file a complaint with IUML only because of the gravity of the insult we had faced from MSF leaders. Like any other woman, we also value self-respect. At the meeting of MSF, its state president had referred to a Haritha member as a prostitute. He said every prostitute would have her justification. Is it not sexual harassment and insult? We had moved a complaint with IUML and waited for 50 days before approaching the women’s commission,” she said.

Another ex-office bearer, Mufeeda Thesni, said the IUML had disappointed its women workers. “The leaders did not act on our complaint. After we complained to the IUML leaders, our colleagues faced insults on social media. The IUML leadership is answerable for the trauma we had faced,’’ she said.

The Haritha leaders also lashed out at IUML state general secretary P M A Salam, saying he painted them as women wandering about in Kozhikode. “We have been threatened by a cyber goon in MSF, who said he had photos and videos of Haritha leaders. He claimed if those visuals were released, they would be forced to end their lives. Despite repeated complaints at various levels in the IUML, we were denied justice,’’ said one of the leaders.