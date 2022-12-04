scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

After targeting football craze, Kerala Muslim cleric now aims at gender justice campaign

Nasar Faizy Koodathai has come out against the ongoing gender justice campaign of Kerala Kudumbashree Mission saying it was against the fundamental principles of the Constitution.

gender equality, kerala news, indian expressAs part of the campaign, women are told to take a pledge for gender justice. (File)

Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyalthul Ulema leader Nasar Faizy Koodathai has come out against the ongoing gender justice campaign of Kerala Kudumbashree Mission saying it is against the fundamental principles of the Constitution and Islam. This would lead to protests, he added.

This comes after the prominent Muslim cleric had last week warned against the Fifa World Cup craze among the youth and said worshipping football stars was “un-Islamic”.

Also Read | Clerics weigh in on World Cup craze in Kerala, say ‘un-Islamic’

The Union Rural Development Ministry has been running a gender justice campaign across the country for a month from November 22. In Kerala, Kudumbashree Mission, a poverty eradication and women empowerment mission of the state government, is the nodal agency for this campaign, which included awareness against gender-based attacks and raising the voice against such attempts.

As part of the campaign, women are told to take a pledge for gender justice. The oath says, “The daughter and the son would be given equal opportunity in education and progress; child marriage and domestic violence would be opposed. The boys and girls in a family would be given equal rights over the property of the family.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Baramati not for taking: Supriya Sule seeks to make her point via Mumbai ...Premium
Baramati not for taking: Supriya Sule seeks to make her point via Mumbai ...
The Neu Air India Flight PathPremium
The Neu Air India Flight Path
Row over Paresh Rawal remarks | Ahmedabad’s Bengali migrants have a...Premium
Row over Paresh Rawal remarks | Ahmedabad’s Bengali migrants have a...
Mon killings: A year later | ‘Not dead, nor alive… just suffering’Premium
Mon killings: A year later | ‘Not dead, nor alive… just suffering’

Referring to the gender justice campaign, Koodathai wrote in a Facebook post, “Civil laws such as marriage, divorce and property rights are part of fundamental rights based on religious laws and beliefs. The pledge of the Kudumbashree makes people say that both men and women have equal rights over the property of their families.’’

More from Kerala

Islam declared inheritance rights for women over the property of their father, husband and son when it did not exist in the world, he said. According to Quran, one man has the right to a share equal to that of two women and this was no discrimination, he added.

First published on: 04-12-2022 at 10:34:48 am
Next Story

When Aamir Khan wanted to assist Shekhar Kapur in Mr India, got rejected by Satish Kaushik for coming to the interview in a car: ‘Wo gaadi meri nahi thi…’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close