After targeting football craze, Kerala Muslim cleric now aims at gender justice campaign

Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyalthul Ulema leader Nasar Faizy Koodathai has come out against the ongoing gender justice campaign of Kerala Kudumbashree Mission saying it is against the fundamental principles of the Constitution and Islam. This would lead to protests, he added.

This comes after the prominent Muslim cleric had last week warned against the Fifa World Cup craze among the youth and said worshipping football stars was “un-Islamic”.

The Union Rural Development Ministry has been running a gender justice campaign across the country for a month from November 22. In Kerala, Kudumbashree Mission, a poverty eradication and women empowerment mission of the state government, is the nodal agency for this campaign, which included awareness against gender-based attacks and raising the voice against such attempts.

As part of the campaign, women are told to take a pledge for gender justice. The oath says, “The daughter and the son would be given equal opportunity in education and progress; child marriage and domestic violence would be opposed. The boys and girls in a family would be given equal rights over the property of the family.”

Referring to the gender justice campaign, Koodathai wrote in a Facebook post, “Civil laws such as marriage, divorce and property rights are part of fundamental rights based on religious laws and beliefs. The pledge of the Kudumbashree makes people say that both men and women have equal rights over the property of their families.’’

Islam declared inheritance rights for women over the property of their father, husband and son when it did not exist in the world, he said. According to Quran, one man has the right to a share equal to that of two women and this was no discrimination, he added.