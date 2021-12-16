scorecardresearch
‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan quits active politics

Sreedharan's comments came months after the BJP lost the assembly polls in Kerala.

Metro Man E Sreedharan on stage during the inaugural function of Kochi Metro in 2017 (Express archive photo)

Months after the BJP lost the assembly polls in Kerala, E Sreedharan, popularly known as Metro Man, on Thursday announced that he was quitting from active politics.

“Though I am quitting active politics, it doesn’t mean that I am completely leaving politics,” Sreedharan was quoted as saying by Mathrubhumi.

He further said that he “was never a politician” as he is a bureaucrat.

Sreedharan was the BJP’s candidate from Palakkad constituency in the Kerala assembly election held earlier this year. However, the saffron party, which contested from 113 seats, drew a blank.

The eminent engineer, known for helming big-ticket infra projects like Konkan Railway and Delhi Metro, had joined the BJP in Kerala ahead of elections. At 88, he was one of the oldest candidates.

Live Blog

