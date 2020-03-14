Don’t share Covid-19 details as it spreads panic: Kerala oppn to govt

Congress MLA Ramesh Chennithala said, “It is not necessary that all details about coronavirus should be shared with people.” Congress MLA Ramesh Chennithala said, “It is not necessary that all details about coronavirus should be shared with people.”

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala Friday flayed the LDF government for sharing details on Covid-19, saying the news would create panic among the public.

In the state assembly, Chennithala said: “It is not necessary that all details about coronavirus should be shared with people. That would create panic. News about coronavirus cases should not be revealed in this manner, on a daily basis. What is required is confidence building measures,” he said.

The minister, in her reply, said: “You are saying we should not speak and if spoken people would panic. At the same time, you are saying that we are not enlightening the people. How is it possible?”

