Kerala: Demolition of Maradu apartments will have severe environmental effects, indicates IIT Madras study

The demolition of the four apartment complexes at Maradu in Kochi, as ordered by the Supreme Court for flouting norms of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Act, can leave wide-ranging environmental effects including severe impact on air quality, water bodies, loss of carbon footprint and generation of massive demolition waste, an environmental assessment report by a team of engineers at IIT Madras showed.

The report, submitted to the Kerala government last week, was compiled after detailed site inspections and meetings with officials of the Maradu municipality, Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) and Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE).

The report recommends the method of implosion, that is demolition using explosives, for the Maradu apartments, but adds cautiously that the foundations of the buildings would consist of bored cast-in-situ reinforced concrete piles of 1m diameter and about 35m length. “It is reasonable to assume that the piles would remain in the ground even after demolition,” the report, accessed by IndianExpress.com, read.

In terms of air pollution from the demolition, the IIT team warns that there will be severe ‘dust formation’ and as per prior case studies, the air quality in a region with as many as three demolitions could experience a 74% increase in PM10 100 m downward of the site. The impact on the air, though short-lived, could be severe. Also, resuspension of the particulate matter is also a matter of grave concern.

The demolition could also cause serious vibrations that may affect nearby heritage structures and buildings. The falling debris on nearby water surfaces (in this case, the canals connected to the Vembanad Lake), could lead to increase in hardness, alkanility, heavy metal concentration, COD, turbidity and slight variations in pH of the water.

“Possible stagnation of contaminants due to restrictions in tidal movement could be harmful for aquatic life , including phytoplankton and zooplankton,” the report by the eight-member team notes.

Since the buildings’ demolition will lead to the residents being forced to move elsewhere, the carbon footprint can be considered as lost or wasted, the report adds. “Considering the remaining life of a building to be about 50 years, it can be said the carbon footprint wasted by demolishing an apartment of 1500 sq ft is the same as that of destroying about 1.3 hectares of mangroves,” the report underlines.

The report goes on to add that for a building of 100,000 sq ft, the demolition waste generated would be about 4500 tonnes, which if spread at the waste disposal site as a three-metre high layer, would require about 0.1 hectares, or 0.25 hectares of land.