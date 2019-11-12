CRZ rules violation: Kerala flats to be demolished in January

Four apartment complexes constructed in violation of the CRZ rules at Maradu municipality near Kochi will be pulled down using controlled demolition method involving explosives on January 11 and 12.

Meanwhile, a three-member committee appointed by the Supreme Court to sanction an interim relief of Rs 25 lakh each has cleared the applications of 231 flat owners so far and is processing others.

The dates were announced in Kochi by Chief Secretary Tom Jose after a meeting of officials and representatives of the two agencies selected for the demolition. The demolition of the high-rises was necessitated following a Supreme Court directive on May 8. The court had served an ultimatum to the Kerala government which agreed to comply with the directive by the first week of January.

After evacuating the residents, the government had last month handed over the apartment complexes to Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering and Chennai-based Vijay Steels and Explosives. Preliminary work, including removing windows and doors and other structures, has since been underway.

While Alpha Serene and Holy Faith H2O would be demolished on January 11, the Golden Kayaloram and Jain Coral Cove complexes would be brought down the next day, Jose said. The process would be completed without causing any hardship to the public and people residing nearby, he said.

Maradu municipal chairperson T H Nadeera said people living within 200 metres from the flats would be evacuated before the action. A survey is in process to identify such buildings and their occupants. All houses in the region would be videographed before and after the demolition and a special protection cover would be given to structures near the flats that will be demolished.

The four apartment complexes have 325 flats, of which 54 remain unsold.

Meanwhile, a member of the committee appointed by the Supreme Court to sanction interim relief said that 248 flat owners have approached the committee for compensation so far and 17 such applications are pending. “Of these 17, five belong to builders and their relatives. We have not decided on their applications as the compensation has to be taken from the builders themselves…” he said. “We expect another dozen flat owners to come with applications in the coming days. Some owners have not produced any document.”