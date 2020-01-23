Kerala: CPM leader contradicts CM Pinarayi on arrest of party workers under UAPA charges

Alan Shuhaib (20) and Thwaha Fasal (24), students of law and journalism respectively and members of the CPM, were arrested on November 2 last year on charges of distributing pro-Maoist pamphlets. Alan Shuhaib (20) and Thwaha Fasal (24), students of law and journalism respectively and members of the CPM, were arrested on November 2 last year on charges of distributing pro-Maoist pamphlets.

A top district leader of the CPM Thursday contradicted the stand of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding two party workers who were charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for having alleged links with Maoists.

Alan Shuhaib (20) and Thwaha Fasal (24), students of law and journalism respectively and members of the CPM, were arrested on November 2 last year on charges of distributing pro-Maoist pamphlets. Their arrest and subsequent handover of the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) churned a split within the party, especially in Kozhikode as the CPM claims it to be against the draconian sections of the law.

While the police and CM Vijayan maintained that the duo were Maoists, CPM Kozhikode district secretary Thursday voiced a contrary opinion.

“In the light of the allegations that have been made against them, more details need to come out. Since they are in judicial custody, we have certain restrictions. We don’t have a way to understand their view. Naturally, there will be a delay to the examination (of the charges against them),” P Mohanan, told reporters adding that they continue to be members of the party.

“The stand of the CPM is that UAPA charges should not have been imposed. We have said it earlier as well. The stand of the CPM, LDF and the state government is that there will be a re-examination. That stage is yet to come. Like earlier cases, there will be a re-examination,” he added.

On December 7, CM Vijayan had said, “They (Alan and Thwaha) are Maoists. They are not CPM party workers. The investigation had proved that they are Maoists.”

But on Thursday, the party’s Kozhikode district secretary confirmed that the party had not taken any action against them.

“The Chief Minister is talking based on the police report. They (Alan and Thwaha) are small kids. They may have come under certain influence through certain friendships or networks. Even if they came under such influence, it must be rectified. The CPM is in the process of rectifying it,” said Mohanan.

The turnaround in the party’s stand is seen as stemming from the deep divisions within the local units of the CPM on the issue of the arrest of the student activists on UAPA charges, a legislation that the party has historically been opposed to. There’s widespread dissatisfaction about how the party treats its own workers who have been loyal to it.

The statement of the Kozhikode district secretary also comes days after top Congress and IUML leaders visited the families of the two activists, promising them support in the legal battle. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has challenged the chief minister to produce proof of the involvement of the two activists in Maoist activities.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd