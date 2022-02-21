CPI(M) worker hacked to death in Kannur, party blames RSS

A CPI(M) worker was hacked to death near Thalassery in Kannur district on Monday early morning, police said. The CPI(M) alleged that RSS members were behind the murder.

Police identified the victim as Korambil Haridas, 54, a fisherman at New Mahe near Thalassery. He was attacked near his house by a group that came on bikes. Locals rushed him to a hospital in Thalassery, but he could not be saved. He sustained multiple injuries and one of his legs was severed by the assailants, police said. His brother Suran also sustained injuries while trying to block the attackers.

Kannur has a long history of political violence involving CPI(M) and BJP-RSS combine. However, peace has been prevailing in the region in recent years. Following Monday’s incident, the CPI(M) called for a hartal in Thalassery.