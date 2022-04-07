CPI(M) facing most challenging times since formation in 1964, says party

Admitting that the party is going through its most challenging times since its formation in 1964, the CPI(M) organisational report presented during the party’s ongoing 23rd Congress called for implementation of a set of organisational tasks in a time-bound manner.

The report said that the “party is facing the most challenging situation since its formation and there has been erosion in our mass base and influence. CPI(M) as well as Left have to fight against the consolidated RSS-BJP regime, which is out to recast the Indian Republic on Hindutva lines.”

Observing that this fight requires tremendous effort at all levels to implement the political tactical line adopted at the previous Party Congress, the report has put forward ten political tasks before the party.

“We have to build a revolutionary party with mass line to go forward to building the Left and democratic alternative, which alone can bring out a change in the correlation in the class forces in the country,” the report read.

It added that all state committees should identify forces and a Left programme around which they can be rallied within the next six months. “States of Kerala, West Bengal and Tripura should discuss strengthening and expanding the Left front.”

Another task identified would be re-orienting the party according to the lines of the masses and developing class, mass and local struggles on social issues in a sustained manner. “Quality of party membership should be improved and all-party branches should be activated, along with training for party branch secretaries. When membership drives are held in the next two years, youth and women memberships should be increased. New young whole-time cadres should be recruited and given ideological and political training,” the report stated.

The report also suggested that the RSS, Hindutva ideology and practice should be made a part of the syllabus for party education. It added that rural workers unions or federations should be established to cover the entire workforce and urged all state committees to draw up a plan within the next six months for integrating social media with the party’s organisations.

“The strong bases of West Bengal and Tripura are under severe attack and there has been erosion in the party’s mass base and influence. There is a general decline in the party all over the country, except in Kerala,” the report read.