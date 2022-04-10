CPI(M) central committee member M C Josephine dies at 74

CPI(M) central committee member M C Josephine (74) died at a private hospital in Kerala’s Kannur on Sunday. Attending the CPI(M)’s 23rd party congress, Josephine suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday night and went into life support before she was declared dead.

A central committee member for two decades, Josephine was the chairperson of the Kerala state women’s commission from 2017 to 2021. She was forced to quit as the chairman of the commission over her controversial remarks to a woman who complained to her about domestic violence in June 2021.

Josephine also served as the national vice-president of the Janadhipathya Mahila Association, the women’s wing of the CPI(M). She got into the Communist movement in the late 1970s through student politics and became a CPI(M) state committee member in 1987 and central committee member in 2003.

One of the senior female leaders of the CPI(M) in Kerala, Josephine had no stint in parliamentary politics as she lost elections to both the Lok Sabha and the state assembly.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his condolence message, said that Josephine had worked tirelessly for the upliftment of women and employees. “As a leader of the mahila association and chairperson of the state women’s commission, Josephine had intervened to ensure justice for women. Her death is a loss to the progressive movement in the state,” he said.