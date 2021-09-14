CPI(M), BJP workers clash in Kerala CM’s constituency, two injured

Two activists of the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition BJP suffered hack injuries during a political clash at Melur village in Dharadmom, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s home constituency in this politically volatile district, police said here on Tuesday.

The clash between the rival parties broke out on Monday night and the situation is under control now, they said.

The BJP activist, identified as Dhanraj, suffered serious hack injuries on his hand and chest and was admitted to a private hospital in neighbouring Kozhikode after being given first aid at the co-operative hospital in Thalassery.

Maneesh, the injured Marxist party activist, was also rushed to the co-operative hospital.

A police team is camping in the area to check any further violence in the area.