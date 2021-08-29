CPI(M) condemns remarks of Congress leader against Kerala CM

The CPI (M) on Sunday expressed strong protest against the alleged controversial remarks made by Kerala Congress Working President Kodikkunnil Suresh about Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family, and sought to know whether the party leadership endorsed the statement.

Suresh on Saturday landed in soup by saying that if Vijayan were a renaissance leader, he should have married his daughter off to a Dalit.

The CPI (M), in a statement asked the Congress leaders to “stop personal attacks” against the Left leaders and said such statements were made to cover up the issues inside that party.

“Congress leaders are making baseless statements and constantly insulting CPI (M) leaders including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The statements which cross all lines of decency shows the decline of the Congress party. Sonia Gandhi and the state leadership should make it clear whether they endorse the remarks made against the CM and his family, ” the communist party said in the statement.

It also said the Congress had earlier linked the chief minister and his family to the case of gold smuggling through diplomatic baggage.

The Congress has distanced itself from the remarks made by Suresh, who is also a Lok Sabha member, with the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan saying it was not the stand of the party.

During a dharna seeking CBI probe into an alleged SC / ST fund scam, Suresh had said the renaissance claimed by Vijayan was a ‘farce’ and alleged that he was ignoring the SC and ST community.

“He (Vijayan) claims to be a renaissance leader… I am not commenting on that. But if he were one such leader, he should have married his daughter off to a Dalit. That would have been renaissance. His renaissance is just a farce to remain in power,” Suresh had said.