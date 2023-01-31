scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
CPI alleges CPI(M) helped BJP-RSS workers accused of attacking E Chandrasekharan

CPI National Executive Committee member P Prakash Babu alleged the two CPI(M) leaders in Kasaragod, who were prosecution witnesses, turned hostile during the trial only to help the RSS-BJP workers involved in the attack on the Left leader.

Senior CPI leader E Chandrasekharan.

Last week’s acquittal of 12 BJP-RSS workers in a case pertaining to the murder attempt on senior CPI leader E Chandrasekharan has turned into a bone of contention between the CPI and CPI(M).

Chandrasekharan, a minister in the previous LDF regime, was attacked on May 19, 2016, allegedly by RSS-BJP men in Kasaragod soon after the results of the Assembly elections were declared. Chandrasekharan was then accompanied by two local CPI(M) leaders, T K Ravi and Anil Bankalam, who were later listed as prosecution witnesses. However, during the trial of the case at the Additional Sessions Court in Kasaragod, both CPI(M) leaders turned hostile, in a major embarrassment to the Left. All the accused were acquitted by the court last week.

Senior CPI leader Prakash Babu said the stand of CPI(M) men in the case was highly deplorable and ludicrous. “Instead of giving honest and genuine statements in the court with regard to the attack on the CPI leader, the CPI(M) men adopted a stand to help the accused Sangh Parivar workers,” Babu said.

CPI(M) Kasaragod District Secretary M V Balakrishnan said the party men did not help the BJP in the case. “The CPI had a wrong impression about it. The CPI(M) would look into the allegation,” he said.

The CPI and the CPIM() are partners in the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 09:32 IST
