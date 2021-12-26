Covid-19: Kerala to vaccinate 15 lakh children in 15-18 age group, says health minister

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Covid-19 vaccination for children in the 15-18 age group, the Kerala government said it is looking to vaccinate 15 lakh children in the specified age group in the state.

Health Minister Veena George said: “We have 15 lakh children in that age group. Against the backdrop of the Omicron threat, efforts would be taken to complete children’s vaccination at the earliest.”

The minister said vaccination of those above 18 is in the final stage. Of the eligible population, 76.67 per cent is fully vaccinated while 97.58 per cent has got the first dose. At the national level, only 89.10 per cent of the eligible population has got the first dose and 61.51 per cent both the doses.

The minister said the state has a stock of 25 lakh doses Covid-19 vaccines.