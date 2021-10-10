Covid-19: Kerala reports below 10,000 new cases; active caseload continues to decline

With 9,470 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, Kerala continues to contribute the highest number of cases to the national caseload. With this, the total number of cases in the state rose to 47,84,109.

The state’s active caseload, however, continued to decline as daily recoveries outnumbered the new infections. As many as 12,881 Covid patients recovered from the illness yesterday. Active cases presently stand at 1,13,132, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

Meanwhile, Kerala’s coronavirus death toll rose to 26,173, with 101 new deaths.

Of the state’s new positive cases, Ernakulam contributed the highest, with 1,337 new Covid cases, closely followed by Thiruvananthapuram, with 1,261 new cases. For each day from September 21, the average Total Positivity Rate (TPR) has been declining consistently. This indicates that the spread of the infection could be decreasing.

Last week, the Kerala government announced that it has decided to add 7,000 deaths to the state’s Covid-19 toll amid criticism for alleged under-reporting. The addition would take the state’s Covid-19 death toll from 26,000 to 33,000, as of Saturday.

Announcing the decision, state Health Minister Veena George said 7,000 cases had gone unreported in official data for want of relevant records. “If complaints exist about omissions in the list, the Health Department is open to look into them,” she said.