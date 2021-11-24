scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
MUST READ

Centre to clarify if kin of NRK who died abroad due to Covid-19 eligible for ex-gratia: Kerala govt to HC

The submission was made by the state during the hearing of a plea by an NGO seeking a declaration that family members of non-resident Keralites, who died abroad due to Covid-19 are entitled to the ex-gratia relief, the organisation's president-- advocate Jose Abraham -- said.

By: PTI | Kochi |
Updated: November 24, 2021 6:18:54 pm
Law while changing with social needs must recognise technological advancements: Kerala HCThe court said the Centre can be made a party if its stand was required and directed the state to file a statement when it receives a response from the central government. (File)

The Centre has to clarify whether families of non-resident Keralites (NRK), who died abroad due to COVID-19 were eligible for ex-gratia relief of Rs 50,000, the state government told the Kerala High Court on Wednesday.

The submission was made by the state during the hearing of a plea by an NGO seeking a declaration that family members of non-resident Keralites, who died abroad due to COVID-19 are entitled to the ex-gratia relief, the organisation’s president — advocate Jose Abraham — said.

He said that the state told the court that a letter seeking the clarification has been sent to the Centre and its response was awaited.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The court, thereafter, said the Centre can be made a party if its stand was required and directed the state to file a statement when it receives a response from the central government.

Abraham said the necessary steps would be taken to make the central government a party in the matter.

The NGO, Pravasi Legal Cell, has contended that applications for the ex-gratia relief by family members of Keralites who died abroad due to COVID-19 were being “arbitrarily” denied by the state government.

The reason given by the state government for denying such applications was that the scheme was applicable only for COVID-19 deaths in India, the petition, filed through advocate E Adithyan, has claimed.

“It is submitted that the poor migrants who went to foreign countries solely for the purpose of finding a living abroad to support their family members in Kerala and unfortunately succumbed to COVID-19 definitely require a sympathetic view.

“… any discrimination against the family members who lost their dear and near ones abroad is a clear violation of their Fundamental Rights,” the plea has said.

Click here for more

It has also said that a representation on the issue was sent to the state government, but no response has been received till now.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 24: Latest News

Advertisement