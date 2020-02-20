India’s first coronavirus patient discharged from Kerala hospital

Medical staff fully covered with protective suits disposing of waste as they exit from a coronavirus isolated ward at Kochi Medical collage in Kerala (File/ANI Photo) Medical staff fully covered with protective suits disposing of waste as they exit from a coronavirus isolated ward at Kochi Medical collage in Kerala (File/ANI Photo)

A woman medico, who was India’s first novel coronavirus patient, has been discharged from the hospital in Thrissur Thursday. With this, three patients in India, all from Kerala, are on the road to recovery and have been asked to remain under home quarantine.

The woman was admitted to the isolation ward at the Thrissur Medical College in Kerala. The decision to discharge her from the hospital was taken by the Medical Board, which met and examined the results of the woman’s samples that had tested negative for the second time, PTI reported.

“The health condition of the third patient at Thrissur Medical College Hospital is satisfactory. The second consecutive test result of the blood sample of the student, sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, has returned negative,” Health Minister K K Shailaja had said in a press release on Wednesday.

Two other patients, who had tested positive for coronavirus, were admitted in Kasaragod and Alappuzha hospitals. A total of 914 people are currently under quarantine in the state. While 907 are under home quarantine, seven people suspected of carrying the infection have been quarantined in hospitals.

Those who have spent 28 days under home quarantine must get in touch with doctors at the local primary health centre or hospital to confirm the completion of the safety period. Though the incubation period of the virus is 14 days, Kerala’s health department is considering 28 days as the minimum period for quarantine and surveillance.

With three positive cases being reported, Kerala had, earlier this month, declared a state ‘calamity’. To tackle the challenge, the state health department has fallen back on its past experience in managing the Nipah outbreak and put in place a multi-level mechanism for surveillance and control of the infection.

The epidemic has left over 2,000 dead in China among 74,576 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei. However, Chinese health officials expressed optimism as it reported a reduced number of new infections on Thursday.

