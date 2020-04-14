Coronavirus: Kerala’s new cases of infection still in single-digits, 211 recover so far

The incidence of new cases is seen to be reported with greater frequency in the north Kerala districts of Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode and Malappuram. The incidence of new cases is seen to be reported with greater frequency in the north Kerala districts of Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode and Malappuram.

For the third consecutive day, new cases of novel coronavirus infection in Kerala remained in single digits, a possible indication that the health department’s sustained contact tracing measures and testing protocol is finding effect.

The state reported eight new cases of infection Tuesday, five of which were due to travel history from Dubai and the remaining through primary contact. Of the eight new cases, four are in Kannur, three in Kozhikode and one in Kasaragod.

At the same time, the rate of recovery, seen as the fastest among all Indian states, continues to eclipse the new infection rate. On Tuesday, 13 more persons recovered from illness, taking the total number of recoveries to 211. At present, 173 persons are under treatment in isolation in various hospitals across the state.

The incidence of new cases is seen to be reported with greater frequency in the north Kerala districts of Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode and Malappuram. At present, the four districts account for 147 of the 173 patients in the state. While two districts, Kottayam and Idukki, have no active cases anymore, others like Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad have patients in single-digits.

The state has 1.07 lakh people under observation, of which 1.06 lakh are in homes and 564 persons in hospitals. The state has tested 16,235 persons so far, out of which 15,488 samples have come back negative. The health department is using the RT-PCR test kits manufactured by Pune-based MyLabs, which give results in 2.5 hours, in Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram districts. The test kits were ordered using MPLAD funds of local MPs Hybi Eden and Shashi Tharoor respectively.

In Kerala's Alappuzha, automated calls add power to Covid-19 response

With Vishu being a public holiday Tuesday, the state government is likely to pronounce orders on possible relaxation in lockdown conditions in certain districts after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The state government favours a phase-by-phase climbdown from the stringent lockdown conditions on the basis of a report by a 17-member task force committee. Though Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had suggested to the Centre to run non-stop trains to take migrant workers back home, the Centre has not acceded to the request. Trains and airline services remain suspended till May 3.

