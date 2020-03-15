Covid-19 cases rising, Kerala ups preventive measures

Although no fresh cases were reported on Saturday, the number of persons under observation went up to 7,677, with 302 of them isolated in hospitals. (AP Photo/File) Although no fresh cases were reported on Saturday, the number of persons under observation went up to 7,677, with 302 of them isolated in hospitals. (AP Photo/File)

The Kerala government Saturday decided to strengthen steps to monitor the entry of persons with suspected symptoms of Covid-19.

Although no fresh cases were reported on Saturday, the number of persons under observation went up to 7,677, with 302 of them isolated in hospitals. On Saturday alone, 106 people were hospitalised.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters that passengers in all trains entering into the state would be examined. “A team of health workers would be assigned to examine passengers in two compartments. The examination would be held only after the trains enter the state. All vehicles entering into the state would be checked in the similar way at 24 points across the state… Screening teams at airports would be strengthened and police would deployed at all airports to help screening,’’ he said.

The state government has also decided to supply food provisions directly to the houses of those under observation. In Ernakulam district, 173 persons were given food items Saturday.

To address the shortage of masks in the market, the ruling dispensation decided to rope in prisoners to manufacture them. Mask manufacturing will start on a war footing at three central prisons. Besides, state-owned Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals has been asked to manufacture one lakh bottles of hand sanitizer within ten days.

