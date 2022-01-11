‘Conspiracy’ case against Kerala actor: One of the accused close to minister, says director

The case against Malayalam actor Dileep after allegations he had planned to kill investigators in the abduction and sexual assault of an actress, for which he is already facing trial, got a new twist on Tuesday. Film director Balachandrakumar, who had made the allegations, has alleged that one the five others accused in the alleged conspiracy case is “very close” to a Kerala minister.

It was after Balachandra Kumar’s revelations that the Crime branch last Sunday registered a fresh case against Dileep and five others, including his brother and brother-in-law, on charges of conspiring to kill the police officers. Of the five other accused, however, the FIR had named only four. The fifth was listed as an unknown person.

On Tuesday, after deposing before the special investigation team, Balachandrakumar told reporters that the “unknown person” was a VIP who is very close to Dileep and “speaks about ministers”.

He said: “In presence of a minister, that person had gone to the extent of saying that the police officials should be verbally abused. He is close to the minister. He used to say that he would get satisfaction only if he showers abuse on the officials in the minister’s presence. He is also planning to target the officials. I call him a VIP because he has influence among people in a wide spectrum of society.’’

The director has been coming out with damning disclosures against Dileep in the last few weeks. The latest have been quoted in the conspiracy case FIR, which stated: “… pointing his fingers at the visuals of A V George (then Kochi city police commissioner), Dileep said you five officials are going to suffer… Sojan, Sudarshan, Sandhya, Baiju Poulose, then you. The hand of Sudarshan, who manhandled me, should be chopped off.”

The FIR further states: “Dileep’s brother-in-law Suraj said tomorrow when Baiju Poulose is going, in the event of a truck or a lorry hitting him… we have to look for Rs 1.50 crore…’’

According to the FIR, the alleged conspiracy took place at Dileep’s house in Aluva, Ernakulam on November 15, 2017, a month after he was released on bail in the sexual assault case. Balachandrakumar, it said, had directly witnessed the conspiracy.

On Tuesday, the director said he had handed over more evidence on Dileep’s role in the conspiracy, which he alleged was a “planned attack and not accidental”. “The process took place in more than one place. Hence, it cannot be stated as accidental,’’ he said.

Balachandra Kumar further said more people will be coming out with evidence showing Dileep had tried to influence witnesses in the sexual assault case. “There are several audio clips attributed to Dileep. He has not so far denied these clips. Apart from Dileep, his brother Anoop and brother-in-law Swaraj had also tried to influence the witnesses,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the high court will be taking up the anticipatory bail application of Dileep in the conspiracy case on Friday. Dileep has told the court that the director’s revelations are part of a “design to subvert” the trial in the assault case, which is in its final stages.