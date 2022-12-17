Kerala octogenarian coach Rufus D’Souza, who still trains 40-50 at his first ground, is rooting for Messi

On Sunday evening, football coach Rufus D’Souza will make an exception to his daily routine of going to bed at 8.30pm. The 88-year-old, who has been training generations of players at Parade Ground in Kochi since 1970, will stay up late to watch the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France.

“Usually I watch the highlights, but the World Cup happens only once in four years and calls for an exception,” says D’Souza. He will be cheering for Argentina, not because he thinks it has a better team, but for Lionel Messi. “This is his last World Cup and Argentina has never won the cup with him in the team. It will be a good way for him to retire,” says D’Souza.

Students of the “football uncle”, as D’Souza is endearingly called, include former junior Indian team captain P P Thobias, former Indian national players Feroz Sherif, K A Anson, Sebastian Netto, and the late Hamilton Bobby and Kerala Football Association secretary Anil Kumar.

Last year, Madridista, the Real Madrid fans club in Spain, felicitated him in Kochi and gifted him with a signed jersey of Iker Casillas, captain of the Spanish team that won the 2010 World Cup. “I felt honoured. The love and respect I get from my students are my biggest blessings and most valuable to me,” says D’Souza.

The octogenarian has represented Tamil Nadu in both hockey and football. In 1954, he captained the Travancore-Cochin team in hockey, and in 1972 he was captain of the Kerala hockey team. He played for many other clubs before joining State Bank of India in 1962. Although he never played football at the national level, D’Souza was part of the 1962 Asian Games football camp. “I don’t regret not making it to the national team. There were players who were better than me and deserved to be in the team,” he says.

His dedication to the game takes him to Parade Ground at 5.30am every day, where he trains 40-50 youngsters for free. This is also where he started his football training at the age of seven. “In the ‘50s, the ground was one of the best in India. It was maintained by the British and had been converted into a playground with grass from Australia. Every year, before the monsoon, the English used to play rugby matches, and once the rains began no one was permitted to play or work on the ground for the next two months. This was the case till 1960, when I left for Madras,” says D’Souza. He recalls Olympic gold medallist R S Gentle visiting the ground in 1957, when the All-India School National Hockey Tournament was being held at Maharaja’s Ground, Ernakulam. “He was the world’s greatest penalty corner specialist and had come to Ernakulam as a guest of the Bombay hockey team. He had scored the winning goal against Pakistan in the 1956 Olympics at Melbourne. He came to Parade Ground as a guest for a match between Gymkhana Club and Cochin Select. On entering the ground, he told me that this is an Olympic park. He took the stick, asked the goalkeeper to move from the post and said he would take a shot in which the ball would deflect after hitting the side planks. It was amazing,” says D’Souza.

D’Souza believes that though India has talented football players, the country dismally lacks training facilities for them. “Earlier, we had so many tournaments and clubs in India… We also need to hire Indian coaches. We need to play with good teams. The Indian women’s national football team is doing so much better than the men’s team,” he says.

With his students, discipline is key. “No foul language, and anyone who is late for practice is sent back,” says D’Souza. Some bending of rules is allowed because of the World Cup, though. “Since they stay up late to watch the matches, I have been giving them off days,” he says.

As one who closely analyses all matches, D’Souza is disappointed. “In over 80 years, I have watched over 20 football World Cups, earlier on tapes and now on television. Earlier, out of 90 minutes, the ball was played forward for 70 minutes. Now out of 90 minutes, the ball is played forward only for 20 minutes. It is not good football,” he says.

Tucked in a corner at his house in Fort Kochi is a small plastic bag that has his first football—a pink cloth ball his mother stitched when he was three. “It’s the first ball I kicked,” says the coach.