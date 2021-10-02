Cinema halls to reopen on Oct 25 in Kerala as part of fresh lockdown relaxations

After remaining shut for over six months, cinema theatres and indoor auditoriums will reopen in Kerala on October 25 as part of the fresh lockdown relaxations announced by the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government on Saturday.

The decision was taken at a Covid-19 review meeting chaired by the chief minister in Thiruvananthapuram.

A slew of bodies of theatre owners, distributors, exhibitors and producers have been petitioning the government to reopen cinema halls, which were forced to shut in April when Covid-19 cases began to surge sharply as part of the second wave of the pandemic.

While theatres in other states had reopened complying with government protocols as cases fell, those in Kerala were awaiting a nod from the state government since the state was still reporting above 10,000 cases a day. In fact, Kerala continues to contribute the highest number of cases to the national caseload. On Saturday, it reported over 13,000 cases with the test positivity rate (TPR) at 13.64 per cent.

The government has mandated entry to cinema halls and auditoriums only to those who have taken both doses of the approved Covid-19 vaccines. The staff must be doubly-vaccinated as well. Such premises can operate with 50 per cent seating capacity.

The government has also decided to permit colleges and training institutes to reopen from October 18 on the condition that staff, teachers and students are vaccinated with both doses. Pre-matric hostels and model residential schools can reopen on November 1 in a bio-bubble mode. The government has completed a sero-prevalence study conducted among school students ahead of their reopening on November 1.

Safety concerns among public are natural, said Vijayan. Detailed guidelines for school reopening will be published by the government soon.

For weddings and funerals, a total of 50 people can attend. Gram Sabha meetings can also be held with a maximum of 50 persons in attendance.