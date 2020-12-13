scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 12, 2020
Top news

Central probe agencies can’t ‘graze on Kerala’: Pinarayi Vijayan

Vijayan's comments came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued summons for his additional private secretary, C M Raveendran.

Written by Shaju Philip | Thiruvananthapuram | December 13, 2020 4:57:43 am
covid in kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi Vijayan announces free vaccine for all, kerala free vaccine for all, kerala free vaccination for all, kerala news, indian express newsPinarayi Vijayan

Emphasising that central investigating agencies “cannot graze on Kerala”, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the “unlawful’’ actions of these agencies.

Vijayan’s comments came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued summons for his additional private secretary, C M Raveendran.

While ED has served him three notices, Raveendran has remained elusive on health grounds.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Earlier, Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan had said he is ready to give whatever information investigating agencies wanted from him about the gold smuggling case. This was after the Opposition alleged that the Speaker had helped Swapna Suresh, accused in the smuggling case.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Vijayan on Saturday told the media: “The job of investigating agencies is not to help the party at the Centre during elections, but to examine cases based on evidence.” He said no agency can work in a “wayward” manner. “They should discharge only legally binding responsibilities. Instead, central agencies are trying to weaken the state government,” he said. “Central agencies cannot graze on Kerala.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 12: Latest News

Advertisement