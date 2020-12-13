Central probe agencies can’t ‘graze on Kerala’: Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi Vijayan

Emphasising that central investigating agencies “cannot graze on Kerala”, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the “unlawful’’ actions of these agencies.

Vijayan’s comments came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued summons for his additional private secretary, C M Raveendran.

While ED has served him three notices, Raveendran has remained elusive on health grounds.

Earlier, Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan had said he is ready to give whatever information investigating agencies wanted from him about the gold smuggling case. This was after the Opposition alleged that the Speaker had helped Swapna Suresh, accused in the smuggling case.

Vijayan on Saturday told the media: “The job of investigating agencies is not to help the party at the Centre during elections, but to examine cases based on evidence.” He said no agency can work in a “wayward” manner. “They should discharge only legally binding responsibilities. Instead, central agencies are trying to weaken the state government,” he said. “Central agencies cannot graze on Kerala.”

