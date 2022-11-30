Catholic priest hits back at minister’s ‘treason’ jibe, says ‘terrorist in his name’

With the war of words continuing between the fishing folks protesting against the Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) and the Kerala government, one of the Catholic priests leading the agitation against the project has called the state fishing minister a “traitor”, and that there is a “terrorist in his name”.

The remarks from Father Theodacious D’Cruz, convener of the Vizhinjam action council, came after state Fisheries Minister V Abdurahiman, while addressing a seminar on the project organised by VISL here on Tuesday, called the protest against the upcoming port “treason”.

Reacting to the comment, D’Cruz said: “He (Abdurahiman) is the biggest traitor in the world. We thought he was the minister of fishermen. There is a terrorist in his name. Those who do not know how to hoist the national flag are calling us traitors.”

In a strong counter-reaction, CPI(M)-backed legislator and former state minister K T Jaleel said a case should be registered against D’Cruz. “The government should not take any lenient approach to this communal element in cassock,” he said. “The soft approach adopted towards the Catholic bishop who had raised the allegation of love jihad and narcotic jihad seems to have given courage to (other) priests to make such allegations.”

Jaleel was referring to allegations by Palai bishop Joseph Kallarangatt last year that there are two types of jihad — “love jihad and narcotic jihad” — and that “narcotic jihad is the activity of spoiling the life of non-Muslims, particularly youths, by making them addicted to drugs”.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader and LDF convener E P Jayarajan alleged a conspiracy behind the protest to torpedo the seaport project. A detailed probe should be held to look into the attempt to undermine the project, which would contribute to the state’s overall development, he said.

Congress state president K Sudhakaran, however, said the government should reveal if there is a conspiracy behind the protest. “It is not good for a government to put the fishermen community under a cloud of suspicion,” he said. “Instead of finding a solution for the agitation, the government is trying to add fuel to the fire. It is mysterious that the Chief Minister is maintaining silence on the issue.”