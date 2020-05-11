Resume domestic flights with special guidelines: Kerala CM to PM Modi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the video conferencing meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter/KeralaCMO) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the video conferencing meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter/KeralaCMO)

During the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Monday said all domestic flights should resume except from containment zones. However, those with symptoms should not be allowed to board, Vijayan said.

“Domestic flight services could be resumed with special guidelines, except from the containment zones. Medical tests could be conducted at the airports and those with symptoms should not be allowed to travel,” Vijayan said.

Vijayan also said each state should be allowed to make changes in the lockdown guidelines according to the conditions prevailing in their respective areas.

“States face different challenges and therefore should be given the freedom to make reasonable changes to the guidelines relating to the lockdown,” he said. He also reiterated the demand for raising borrowing limit, and to make more funds available at lower interest rates.

On public transport, Vijayan said metro rail service “should be allowed” in cities other than those falling in red zones. He also pressed for states being given the freedom to permit public transport.

“Three-wheeler traffic can be allowed by the state government after assessing the situation in each district. There can be restrictions on the number of passengers,” he said.

Vijayan also suggested that antibody tests should be conducted on Indians returning from abroad under the Vande Bharat Mission as failing to do so might affect fellow passengers.

The Kerala CM’s remark regarding the return of expatriates comes a day after three people, who were evacuated from Abu Dhabi, tested positive for Covid-19 in Kerala.

Along with the state Chief Ministers, the interaction with the prime minister was also attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan among others. Unlike previous meetings where only select CMs were shortlisted to speak, this time all CMs were given an opportunity to share their opinion.

