CAA protest: Malayalam film ‘Sudani from Nigeria’ crew to boycott National Awards function

Zakariya Mohammed is the director of ‘Sudani from Nigeria’. (Source: FB/sakariya1) Zakariya Mohammed is the director of ‘Sudani from Nigeria’. (Source: FB/sakariya1)

The nationwide protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is finding resonance in the South Indian film industry.

On Sunday, Zakariya Mohammed, director of the Malayalam film ‘Sudani from Nigeria’, which bagged the National Award for the best Malayalam movie in 2018, announced on Facebook that he, along with the film’s screenplay writer and producers, would stay away from the presentation ceremony in New Delhi in protest against the CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill — passed by Parliament last week and given assent to by the President — was introduced by the BJP-led NDA to give citizenship to non-Muslims fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The law is being widely criticised for its ‘discriminatory nature against Muslims’.

Read | CAA violence: Congress behind unrest, it proves our decision 1000 per cent correct, says PM Modi

The film, that dealt with the popular culture of seven’s football in Kerala’s Malappuram district and celebrated the region’s hospitality towards foreign players, was a commercial success in the state. It was adjudged the best popular film at the state film awards and bagged five major awards, including best actor, best screenplay and best debut director. It has been produced by Sameer Thahir-Shyju Khalid duo.

Last week, the crew of the film ‘Unda’ too raised banners against NRC and CAA at the Kerala International Film Festival in Thiruvananthapuram. Several activists and delegates also burnt copies of the legislation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App