Bribery case against Kerala BJP chief: Court orders for examination of phone conversation

A court in Wayanad of Kerala has ordered for the examination of a purported phone call recording between BJP Kerala chief K Surendran and Praseetha Azhikode, treasurer of the regional party Janadhipathya Rashtriya Sabha (JRS) in connection with the election bribery case.

Both Surendran and Praseetha have been ordered to submit voice samples at the Chithranjali Studio in Kochi on October 11 in order to test for a possible match with the voices in the call recording.

The ruling came from the Sulthan Bathery judicial magistrate court on a petition filed by the Wayanad crime branch of the police.

Surendran was booked by the police on charges of alleged bribing of JRS leader CK Janu to return to the NDA fold and contest the April 2021 Assembly elections from Sulthan Bathery constituency. The allegations were raised by Praseetha, who released audio clips of the phone conversations she purportedly had with Surendran in which he had talked about the deal.

While Praseetha confirmed that the female voice in the call recording was hers, Surendran denied any role in it.

Though Janu contested as an NDA candidate from Sulthan Bathery, she lost the polls.

When asked by reporters about the court ruling, Surendran said, “Let them examine it. Let the voice clip be examined and let the case be probed. I have welcomed it. If they want to arrest me, they can”.

In another bribery case linked to the recent Assembly polls, Surendran has been summoned by the Crime Branch. The BJP leader was booked on charges of bribing K Sundara, a BSP leader, in order to get him to withdraw his nomination as a candidate from the Manjeshwaram constituency in Kasaragod district, one of the two seats where Surendran fought the recent Assembly polls. He had lost in both of them.

While Sundara had withdrawn his candidacy at the time, post-polls, he alleged that the BJP gave him Rs 2.5 lakh and a cell-phone worth Rs 15000 in return.