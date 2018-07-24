Boat carrying journalists capsizes in Kerala river, 2 dead, 3 rescued

Mathrubhumi reported that the deceased were identified as Saji (46), a stringer associated with the news channel, and Bipin Babu (27), a driver with the organisation. Mathrubhumi reported that the deceased were identified as Saji (46), a stringer associated with the news channel, and Bipin Babu (27), a driver with the organisation.

Two journalists died on Monday after the country-boat in which they were travelling capsized in the teeming waters of the Kariyar river in Kottayam district of Kerala. The boat was carrying the team belonging to Mathrubhumi TV news channel who had gone to the Mundar region near Kaduthuruthy to report on the problems faced by residents due to raging floods.

Mathrubhumi reported that the deceased were identified as Saji (46), a stringer associated with the news channel, and Bipin Babu (27), a driver with the organisation. Three others, including reporter KB Sreedharan, cameraman Abhilash Nair and the boatman Abhilash, were rescued within hours of the incident on Monday. While Saji’s body was fished out late Monday night, the search for Bipin’s body concluded earlier today. Personnel belonging to the Navy and local villagers were engaged in rescue operations.

The TV crew were returning after reporting when the mishap took place. Reports say they had sent the visuals back to the bureau before returning.

In recent weeks, several rivers, particularly in central Kerala, have been overflowing, thanks to the southwest monsoon, and inundating large sections of paddy land and residential areas on its banks. Hundreds of houses, situated close to rivers in Kottayam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts, have been damaged due to rising waters.

