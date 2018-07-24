Boat carrying journalists capsizes in Kerala river, 1 dead, 3 rescued

The Mathrubhumi news team had gone to the Mundar region near Kaduthuruthy to report on the problems faced by residents due to raging floods. (Representational) The Mathrubhumi news team had gone to the Mundar region near Kaduthuruthy to report on the problems faced by residents due to raging floods. (Representational)

A journalist died after a country-boat in which he was travelling capsized in the teeming waters of the Kariyar river in Kottayam district of Kerala. The body of Saji (46), a stringer associated with the Mathrubhumi TV news channel was fished out from the river by rescue personnel Monday night. While three others – reporter KB Sreedharan, cameraman Abhilash Nair and the boatman Abhilash – were rescued within hours of the incident on Monday, Bipin Babu (27), a driver with the organisation, is still missing.

The Mathrubhumi news team had gone to the Mundar region near Kaduthuruthy to report on the problems faced by residents due to raging floods. The TV crew were returning after reporting when the mishap took place. Reports say they had sent the visuals back to the bureau before returning.

In recent weeks, several rivers, particularly in central Kerala, have been overflowing, thanks to the southwest monsoon, and inundating large sections of paddy land and residential areas on its banks. Hundreds of houses, situated close to rivers in Kottayam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts, have been damaged due to rising waters.

