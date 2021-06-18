BJP’s ‘facepalm’ moment as party worker holds placard against Centre during protest in Kerala

For several minutes, she held a placard that read, "Petrol prices have hit a century. Agitate - DYFI." | (Screengrab/YouTube/Asianet News)

A BJP local unit in Kerala had a ‘facepalm’ moment earlier this week when a party worker accidentally held a placard against its own government at the Centre over the fuel price hike during a protest.

The setting was a state-wide protest called by the BJP against the LDF government over the illegal felling of rosewood trees in Muttil in Wayanad. As part of the protest, a few BJP workers assembled outside the Attingal municipality building in Thiruvananthapuram district holding placards against the government. Except for a woman worker who clearly did not bother to check the slogan printed on the placard, she was holding.

For several minutes, she held a placard that read, “Petrol prices have hit a century. Agitate – DYFI.”

Yes, she had comically propped up a banner that was earlier used by the DYFI, the CPM’s youth wing, against the BJP-ruled Centre over the lofty hike in fuel prices.

When someone pointed out the mistake, TV visuals showed her immediately tearing the poster of the placard and holding a new and correct one this time — “BJP protest against forest loot.”

It was later learnt that a group of DYFI workers had held a protest against fuel price hike at the exact spot a few days ago. After the protest, they left the placards at the spot. One of those placards was mistakenly picked up by the BJP woman worker during their protest.

Meanwhile, the local DYFI unit in Attingal has reportedly approached the police demanding the protection of its placards.