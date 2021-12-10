Kerala: BJP seeks action against government pleader for ‘derogatory’ statement against Gen Bipin Rawat

Kerala BJP Friday demanded the state government to take action against government pleader Rashmita Ramachandran for her “death doesn’t make a person holy” post on Facebook and others who “insulted” Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat after his death.

The saffron party’s state president K Surendran said those who were rejoicing during the major tragedy are enemies of the country. “The LDF government did not take any action against government pleader Rashmitha Ramachandran who insulted the CDS. The Chief Minister should make clear whether the lawyer was reflecting the government’s stand. The government should sack her from the post of public prosecutor. In the Pinarayi Vijayan regime, anyone can say anything anti-national in Kerala,” said Surendran.

Moments after a helicopter crashed in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor killing the CDS, his wife and 11 others, Ramachandran had posted “death doesn’t make a person holy” on Facebook.

Further referring to Rawat, she wrote, “It was bypassing the Constitutional concept that only the President of India is the Supreme Commander of forces in India that Rawat was appointed as the first Chief of Defence Staff of India having control over the three forces.”

She added, “Also remember: Rawat had awarded the Chief of Army Staff’s Commendation card two years ago to Major Leetul Gogoi for “sustained efforts” in counter insurgency operations. Gogoi was mired in a controversy in 2017 after tying a Kashmiri civilian to the front of his jeep, apparently in an attempt to prevent. Rawat’s stance relating to disability pension also had sparked a row. He had warned soldiers who falsely call themselves ‘disabled’ and make their disability a way to earn extra money, through disability pension. He believed that women in combat roles might complain about men peeping, while they changed clothes. Rawat, while he was General, had wished stone pelters would fire weapons, so the army could retaliate. He had made acidic remarks against the protestors against CAA.”

Earlier, national general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) P Shyam Raj had complained to Advocate General K Gopala Krishna Kurup and sought removal of Ramachandran as the government pleader for “making derogatory statements against Rawat”.