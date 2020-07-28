Watch: Families abuse, beat each other over road dispute in Kerala’s Arattupuzha

Swatting aside Covid-19 protocols of social distancing and wearing masks, the men and women resorted to pulling hair, beating each other with sticks. Swatting aside Covid-19 protocols of social distancing and wearing masks, the men and women resorted to pulling hair, beating each other with sticks.

A video of a violent street fight, involving men and women, over a road-related dispute in Kerala’s Arattupuzha village has gone viral on social media. While three people were injured in the brawl, local police were forced to intervene and have registered a case against five people.

According to an officer at the Thrikkunnapuzha police station where the case was registered, a dispute over the construction of a road between several families living close to each other escalated into a full-throated street fight on Sunday.

Knocking aside Covid-19 protocols of social distancing and wearing masks, the men and women resorted to pulling hair, beating each other with sticks, hurling abuses and landing nasty blows resulting in injuries. Videos of the incident, now viral on social media, showed children standing by as the elders engaged in physically assaulting each other. A woman is even seen shouting at the person capturing the visuals.

According to the police, the dispute over a road being built through the neighbourhood by the local panchayat had been festering for months. While the panchayat was planning on building a road three-metre wide, one set of families opposed it as it would have to be built through their property. They demanded that the road’s width be reduced which was not acceptable to the other side. The verbal altercation ultimately led to the violence on Sunday.

No arrests have been made yet.

Meanwhile, officials have also dismissed rumours claiming that the altercation was purportedly due to the ongoing Covid-19 spread in the area.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd