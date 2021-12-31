Kerala: A new year for Anupama, Ajith; Son watching, the two get married

A month after they got back their son who had been given up for adoption against their will, Anupama S Chandran and Ajith Kumar got married on Friday.

On the eve of the New Year, with their 14-month-old son and close friends watching, the two who were kept apart by Anupama’s parents, with allegedly police and the party (her parents are senior leaders of the ruling CPM) helping, tied the knot at the office of a sub-registrar in the city.

Emerging from the office after the wedding, holding Anupama by the hand, Ajith said they had moved the mandatory application as per the Special Marriage Act, a month back. “We had decided we would get married when we first started living together (early 2021). However, the situation was not favourable as our top priority was getting back the child. People kept asking us whether we would marry or part ways. I hope that such rumours would settle down now.’’

Anupama said the presence of their son added sweetness to their special day. “So far, our lives carried on without any planning. Now we will chart a new life with our son.”

Anupama’s parents had opposed her relationship with Ajith, which began when he was married to someone else. While Anupama was a member of the CPI student wing SFI at the time, Ajith belonged to the CPM’s youth organisation DYFI. Soon after she got pregnant and delivered the child, her parents had taken him away and given him up for adoption, with the authorities allegedly helping hasten the process.

The 23-year-old kept pleading with her parents, the child welfare committee and police for help, finally getting a hearing when top CPM leaders intervened. The baby was traced to an Andhra Pradesh couple, and Anupama and Ajith had to undergo a DNA test to confirm he was their son. On November 25, a family court in Thiruvananthapuram nullified the adoption process and handed over the boy to Anupama.

Ajith said he hoped next to get a job. “I had been a PRO at a private hospital, and am looking for a similar job. Anupama has her degree course (Bsc, Physics) to complete.”

At the wedding on Friday, Ajith’s brother Rajesh and their friends Jomon Joy and Amritha Krishna were witnesses. “My parents and relatives were present, but none from Anupama’s family turned up. We did not inform them,’’ he said.