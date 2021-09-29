Antibodies against Nipah virus present in bat samples from Kozhikode, tests confirm

Results of samples of bats, collected from Kozhikode district in Kerala where Nipah claimed a victim earlier this month, have confirmed the presence of antibodies against the virus, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said.

This is further validation that the winged mammals are the natural carriers of the virus. It also lends credence to primary assessment that the transmission of the virus in Chathamangalam panchayat, where a 12-year-old boy succumbed to the Nipah virus on September 4, was through bats.

“A few samples of bats were collected from the region where the Nipah case was reported (this year) and nearby places (in Kozhikode district) and sent to the National Institute of Virology lab in Pune. In the results that the NiV has conveyed to us, the presence of IgG antibody against Nipah has been confirmed,” said George. She added that the ICMR studies on the subject will continue.

In the days following the death of the 12-year-old boy in Chathamangalam, teams of animal husbandry officials of the state government had collected numerous samples from bats, goats and other domesticated animals from the region to be sent for testing. The results confirming the presence of the Nipah antibodies in bats in the region, therefore, calls for heightened alert and caution among people.

The health department had earlier asked people not to consume fruits picked up from the ground. Such fruits could have been bitten by bats carrying the Nipah virus. The family of the 12-year-old victim had told health officials that he had eaten a rambutan fruit prior to falling ill. However, results of samples collected from similar fruits in the region did not show any decisive results pointing to the presence of the virus.

With the completion of the 21-day incubation period from the day the virus was reported in the 12-year-old boy and all high-risk contacts of the victim testing negative for Nipah, health officials in Kozhikode believe they have been able to prevent the transmission of the virus to others in the community. However, as per established protocol, the department will observe a double incubation period of 42 days before declaring the region ‘Nipah-free.’