Wednesday, December 29, 2021
19-year-old stabbed to death by friend’s father: Kerala Police

Police identified the victim as Aneesh George. He was stabbed to death at the house of Simon Lalu.

Written by Shaju Philip | Thiruvananthapuram |
December 29, 2021 10:01:40 pm
Simon was taken into custody and police registered a case of murder against him. (Representational Image)

A 19-year-old man, who went to meet his friend at her house, was stabbed to death by her father in the wee hours of Wednesday here, police said.

Police said Simon called them to inform about the incident. Simon initially told them that he stabbed the man around 4 am mistaking him to be a thief, police said. The victim and his friend are members of the choir at a local church.

“It looked like a pre-planned attack… Simon was expecting the visit of the youth. The murder happened in the girl’s room. Sensing the youth’s presence in his daughter’s room. Simon went up with a knife with the intention to attack,’’ police said.

The man was lying in a pool of blood and was rushed to medical college hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Later, the police informed Aneesh’s family.

Simon was taken into custody and police registered a case of murder against him.

