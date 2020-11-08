Ahead of local polls, IUML MLA held for ‘cheating’

IUML legislator M C Kamaruddin (Photo: Twitter/@mckamaruddin)

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader M C Kamarudhin was Saturday arrested for allegedly cheating investors in his now-shuttered jewellery showroom chain—a blow to the opposition UDF alliance a month before the local body polls. The MLA, a prominent face of the Congress-led alliance in Kasaragod district, was remanded in judicial custody for two weeks.

Kamarudhin, elected from Manjeshwar assembly seat in a bypoll last year, faces allegations of not repaying around 100 investors who had invested several crores of rupees in his jewellery business.

These investors had approached the police after Kamarudhin failed to pay back deposits as the gold jewellery showroom chain, ‘Fashion Gold’, wound up.

Kasaragod Assistant SP Vivek Kumar told reporters that as many as 115 cases have been registered against Kamarudhin in multiple police stations.

“Of these, the arrest was recorded in 77 cases. Police have so far come across evidence for cheating to the tune of Rs 15 crore. More arrests would be recorded after verifying details,” he said.

