Actress abduction, sexual assault case: Kerala HC grants 10 days to examine witnesses

The Kerala High Court Tuesday granted ten days to the prosecution to complete the examination of witnesses in the case pertaining to the alleged abduction and sexual assault of a woman actor in 2017. Prominent Malayalam actor Dileep is one of the accused in the case.

The High Court directive to the prosecution came a day after the Supreme Court turned down the Kerala government’s plea to extend the time for the completion of the trial in the case.

The court said it can do so only if the trial judge felt the need for more time and not at the instance of the state. As per an earlier directive of the Supreme Court, the trial in the case, at a special court in Kochi, has to be completed by February 16, 2022.

Last week, the prosecution had moved the High Court seeking more time to examine the witnesses. As per the schedule, the examination of witnesses was to end this week. The prosecution had obtained permission from the High Court to examine six more witnesses in the case.

The prosecution had a strained relation with the trial court after two government pleaders, one after another, resigned alleging “hostile attitude” of the court. The prosecution and the rape survivor had approached the High Court to remove the trail court judge but the High Court had rejected the demand.

Meanwhile, the crime branch Tuesday continued to question Dileep and four others for the third consecutive day in connection with the case related to the conspiracy to annihilate the police officials, who probed the abduction case.

While considering the anticipatory bail pleas of Dileep and others, a single bench of the High Court, in an interim order, had prevented the arrest of the alleged accused but allowed the crime branch police to question them for three days till January 25. The police were told to submit a report on January 27 for further action on the bail pleas.