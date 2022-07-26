scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Actor Vineeth Thattil arrested on attempt to murder charges

"Alex complained to police yesterday that he was assaulted by Thattil. Alex is currently hospitalised," police said.

By: PTI | Thrissur |
Updated: July 26, 2022 9:31:23 pm
Police said Thattil was arrested for assaulting Alappuzha-native Alex on July 24 that led to the latter getting hospitalised.

Actor Vineeth Thattil was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a man from Alappuzha, police said.

Police said Thattil (45) was arrested for assaulting Alappuzha-native Alex on July 24 that led to the latter getting hospitalised.

A case under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Thattil, police said.

“Alex complained to police yesterday that he was assaulted by Thattil. Alex is currently hospitalised,” police said.

Apparently, Thattil owed some money to Alex and was assaulted when Alex came asking for it, police said.

The actor was arrested today and will be produced before the court. He has acted in Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Angamally Diaries, Aadu 2 among others.

