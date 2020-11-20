Actor assault case: Kerala HC refuses plea for transfer

The single bench had also quashed the chargesheet filed by the state police. (File)

The Kerala High Court Friday refused to transfer the case pertaining to the alleged abduction and sexual assault of an actress from a trial court currently hearing it.

Malayalam actor Dileep is one of those accused in the case, reported in early 2017.

The petitioners — the actress and the prosecution (state government) — had alleged that the trial court was biased and hostile.

Justice V G Arun dismissed the pleas and said there was no merit in the contention that it would be appropriate for the special trial court judge to step back from the case. Justice Arun said: “Being a case transferred by the High Court and the Supreme Court having prescribed a time limit for completing the process, the judge cannot be expected to recuse, as long as her conscience is clear.”

“Prosecutor is not to seek conviction at all costs or be an avenging angel for the victim, but to ensure that justice is delivered,” the judge added.

