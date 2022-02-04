scorecardresearch
Friday, February 04, 2022
Accusation of nepotism in reappointing V-C: Lokayukta junks Cong leader’s plea against Kerala minister

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala had sought a probe under Section 12 of Kerala Lok Ayukta Act, 1999, against Higher Education Minister R Bindu for her alleged interference in reappointment of Gopinath Ravindran as Kannur University V-C.

Written by Shaju Philip | Thiruvananthapuram |
February 4, 2022 9:52:55 pm
Chennithala had moved the petition alleging nepotism, misuse of power and corruption on the part of state Higher Education Minister R Bindu. (File)

The Kerala Lokayukta on Friday rejected a petition filed by senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, seeking a probe against state Higher Education Minister R Bindu for her alleged interference in reappointment of Gopinath Ravindran as vice-chancellor (V-C) of Kannur University.

Chennithala had moved the petition alleging nepotism, misuse of power and corruption on the part of the minister.

The former Opposition leader had sought a probe under Section 12 of Kerala Lok Ayukta Act, 1999, against Bindu. The plea also urged for a declaration under Section 14 of the law to the effect that the minister should not continue in her post.

In his verdict, Lokayukta Justice Cyriac Joseph said that the minister had only made a suggestion or proposal in her official capacity for the V-C’s reappointment. “We are not prepared to hold the view that action of the minister in making such a suggestion/proposal amounts to abuse of her position. It is significant that the suggestion made by the Minister, as the Pro-VC, was accepted by the Governor, who is the Chancellor.”

The order stated, “The Government was permitted to submit necessary proposals for the reappointment of the present incumbent.’’

Explained

Relief for LDF govt

The petition’s dismissal is a big relief for the CPI(M)-led LDF government against the backdrop of the recent decision to bring an ordinance to amend Section 14 of Lok Ayukta Act. If implemented, this would reduce orders of the quasi-judicial, anti-corruption body to only recommendatory in nature, rather than binding on the government. The Opposition has alleged that the proposed amendment is meant to rescue the Higher Education Minister in the event of an adverse report from the Lokayukta.

The Lokayukta observed that there is no allegation that Bindu was motivated by personal interest, or improper or corrupt motives, in discharge of her functions as minister. Although it is alleged that she is guilty of favouritism, nepotism and lack of integrity, there is “absolutely no material to substantiate” the allegation, the order noted.

Reacting to the verdict, Bindu said unnecessary controversies will hamper the government’s functioning.

Chennithala, however, said he still believes the minister had abused her office to reappoint the V-C. “It is a clear case of nepotism. I would explore legal remedies after studying the verdict,’’ he said.

Recently, the Kerala High Court had dismissed a plea against Ravindran’s reappointment for the post of V-C. The court said that reappointment was different from appointment, and that the procedure adopted for appointment need not be followed when reappointing someone.

Live Blog

