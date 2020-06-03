Abusive trolls target teachers, Kerala police registers case

The online sessions, which began on a trial basis, were telecast through Victers channel, under the State General Education Department, for classes one to 12(Representational) The online sessions, which began on a trial basis, were telecast through Victers channel, under the State General Education Department, for classes one to 12(Representational)

A day after virtual classes began in Kerala signalling a new academic year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, cyber trolls targeted teachers who had taken online classes for the students, prompting police to book a case on Tuesday.

Police sources said they have traced three people from Malappuram, Alappuzha and Kannur, who were among those who had put out the troll pages, and their admin. All are juveniles. Details are being collected from the admin, sources

said.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint forwarded to ADGP Manoj Abraham by Kerala Infrastructure and Technologyfor Education (KITE) CEO Anwar Sadat. The teachers were attacked and insulted though posts in Facebook, Youtube, WhatsApp, following which the complaint was filed.

Heath Minister K K Shailaja said those insulting the teachers taking online classes would be dealt with sternly. Meanwhile, the state Women’s Commission and the state Youth Commission have also on its own registered cases

against those who used the social media platform to attack the teachers.

Women’s Commission member Shahida Kamal has also sought a report from the state police. The Kerala government had begun online classes for school and college students from June 1 as re-opening of educational institutions, closed due to the COVID-19 lockdown, would commence only by the month end.

The online sessions, which began on a trial basis, were telecast through Victers channel, under the State General Education Department, for classes one to 12 from 8.30 AM to 5.30 PM on weekdays and on the online mode and can be viewed by students on television sets or smart phone.

