Abhaya murder case: Priest, nun sentenced to life imprisonment by CBI court

On March 27, 1992, Sr Abhaya was found dead at the St Pius X convent in Kottayam district of Kerala. (Express photo)

A day after a CBI special court in Thiruvananthapuram found father Thomas Kottoor, 63 and Sister Sephy guilty in the Abhaya murder case, the duo were sentenced to life imprisonment on Wednesday. The judgment came twenty-eight years and nine months after the case was lodged.

Hours after the order was passed, the two accused, charged under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) and on bail since 2009, were sent back to jail.

Kottoor and Sephy were the first and the third accused in the case. The CBI had named another priest, Father Jose Puthrikkayl, as the second accused but the court allowed his discharge petition before the trial, which began last year, citing lack of evidence.

The murder of 19-year-old Sister Abhaya is a crime that has been a part of Kerala’s news cycle ever since the Catholic nun’s body was found inside a well at a convent in Kottayam on March 27, 1992.

According to the CBI, Abhaya, a pre-degree college student, was killed after she found the two priests and Sephy in a compromising position inside the kitchen of the Pius X Convent hostel.

Fearing that she would expose them, the agency told the court, Kottoor strangulated her while Sephy beat herwith the axe. Together, they dumped her body in the well, the CBI told the court while building its case on circumstantial evidence.

The “Abhaya case” was among the longest and most high-profile real-life murder mysteries in Kerala, with multiple twists and turns. The accused were arrested by the CBI in November 2008, more than 16 years after the nun’s death. And during the trial, eight of the 49 prosecution witnesses, most of them close to the Church, turned hostile.

Among the key witnesses, whose testimony is believed to have been crucial, was Adakka Raju, who said that he saw two persons going down the stairs of the hostel in the early hours of March 27, 1992. Raju, who had been jailed in connection with a theft case, was known to steal copper cables from buildings.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd