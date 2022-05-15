AAP, Twenty20 float political front in Kerala

Aam Aadmi Party and Kerala-based Twenty20, the CSR wing of garment major KITEX Group, on Sunday announced a new political front, People’s Welfare Alliance (PWA), in Kerala.

The announcement was jointly made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Twenty20 chief co-ordinator Sabu M Jacob, who is also MD of KITEX, at a mass convention held at Kizhakkambalam near Kochi.

Addressing the convention, Kejriwal said there are two options for the people of Kerala to select – “political parties which indulge in criminal activities and riots or honest parties such as AAP and Twenty20, which work for the welfare of the people”

“It is your duty to make the correct choice. If you want development and a better standard of living, you select the parties like AAP and Twenty20,’’ the AAP leader said.

Narrating the achievements and welfare measures of the AAP government in Delhi, Kejriwal said such work is possible in Kerala as well. “We have to make an alliance of 130 crore people in the country,” he said.

He said political parties, which are filled with criminals, have made life miserable for the ordinary people. These parties and their leaders have become a liability for the people, he said.

He also said that the developmental work undertaken by Twenty20 in Kerala are inspiring.

Twenty20, which is AAP’s partner in the newly formed alliance PWA, is ruling four village panchayats in Ernakulam district.

Twenty20 coordinator Sabu M Jacob said the PWA would make a situation conducive for peaceful life of people.

Targeting the CPI(M) government in Kerala, Jacob said the proposed K-Rail project would kill Kerala. “The state has a government, which does not run a transport bus profitably. How can such a government run the Rs 62,000-crore K-Rail project,” he said.

____________________________________