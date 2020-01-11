4 CPM workers held for blocking Nobel laureate Levitt’s houseboat

(Representational) (Representational)

Four CPM workers, including a branch secretary, have been arrested in connection with the case pertaining to the halting of a houseboat occupied by Nobel laureate Michael Levitt and his wife Shoshan in the backwaters of Alappuzha Wednesday. They were stopped for two hours on the day of the nationwide shutdown called by trade unions, including Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), in protest against the policies of the BJP-led Centre.

The arrested included CPM branch secretary K Joy (52), CITU’s local leaders Ajikumar (47), P Sudheer (45), and R Babu (46). Levitt had pleaded with the protesters that the state had exempted the tourism sector from the shutdown. He was in Kerala to take part in a lecture series at Kerala University and was the state government’s guest.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App