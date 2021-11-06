2006 Kerala killing: CBI again points to CPM leaders, rules out role of RSS

IN A probe report submitted to a special court in Ernakulam on Friday, the CBI has reiterated that two CPI(M) leaders from Kannur, Karayi Rajan and Karayi Chandrasekharan, were involved in the conspiracy to murder Muhammed Fasal, a former CPI(M) worker who joined the National Development Front (later renamed Popular Front of India) and was killed in 2006. The CBI has also ruled out any role of the RSS in the killing.

Following its initial probe, the CBI had arrested the two CPI(M) leaders and six others in 2012. But, in a twist to the case in 2016, the local police claimed that an RSS worker, identified as Subeesh alias Kuppi Subeesh, who was arrested in connection with the murder of a CPI(M) worker in Kannur, had said that he and three other RSS workers were behind Fasal’s murder.

Fasal’s family then approached the High Court and sought further investigations. Subeesh later told the court that the police had tortured him and forced him to give the statement. In July this year, the HC ordered the CBI to conduct further investigations. In its latest probe report, the CBI has not only ruled out the alleged role of RSS workers, but reiterated that the murder was conspired by the two CPI(M) leaders, who are now out on bail. The CBI said that Subeesh was forced to give the confession while in police custody.

Fasal was murdered in Thalassery on October 22, 2006. While the case was initially investigated by the State Crime Branch, it was handed over to the CBI in 2008 following the direction of the HC on a plea by the victim’s widow.

While the two CPI(M) leaders were released on bail after remaining in custody for one-and-a-half years, they were not allowed to leave Ernakulam district as part of their bail conditions laid down by the CBI court. But the HC recently eased their bail conditions, paving the way for their return to Kannur.

On Friday, the party organised a reception for them in Kannur. Senior CPI(M) leaders, including the party’s Kannur district secretary, M V Jayarajan, and state committee member, P Jayarajan, attended the event. Jayarajan said both Rajan and Chadrasekharan were innocent.

While in exile in Ernakulam, the two CPI(M) leaders contested the local body elections in Kannur in 2015 and won. Rajan was elected president of Kannur district panchayat, while Chandrasekharan became chairman of Thalassery municipality. However, both of them later resigned as they could not enter Kannur district.